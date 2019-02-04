BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite the pleas of some coaches, players and parents, the Western New York Amateur Hockey League appears firm in its decision not to reschedule playoff games that were cancelled last month, after a racially charged incident during a league game came to light.

The incident occurred in a January matchup between the Cheektowaga Warriors and a team from Amherst, wherein a couple of Warriors players taunted Roshaun Brown-Hall with racial epithets and ape noises.

Brown-Hall is African-American, and a parent attending the game captured the incident on his cell phone.

It resulted in two Cheektowaga players being suspended from league play and an assistant coach, who was behind the bench in the absence of coach Ken Phillips that day, to be suspended from the league.

The league then took the step of cancelling a playoff game scheduled for mid-March between the two clubs, where the winner would have advanced to take on another club from West Seneca.

On Monday, Phillips told WGRZ-TV the decision to cancel the playoffs was unfair to all remaining players and their parents.

“If you need to put a suspension down and reprimand, please do. But don't make everyone suffer,” Phillips said.

He feels that cancelling of the playoffs not only punished members of his team who were not involved, but also the West Seneca team (which wasn’t even present) and the Amherst team, including Roshaun Brown-Hall.

“Now he doesn’t get to play either,“ Phillips said. “And for some of them that's their last game. They’re aging out, and they're not gonna be able to play anymore, and it was just ripped from them. I talked to Jim Tracy, the coach of Amherst, the other day, and he wants to play these games."

On Tuesday, the league's executive director Janice Cavaretta sent 2 On Your Side the following statement, which mirrors comments previously made by the league.

“The WNYAHL season ended weeks ago. Teams were notified the playoffs were cancelled. While recent events have impacted every aspect of the game both on and off the ice, the WNYAHL did act prudently and promptly upon notification of these events in the brief time the league was handling the investigation of the situation. The WNYAHL has never and will never condone any actions that are by nature hurtful, hateful, harmful or abusive.

All must understand that there are unified procedures set forth by the governing bodies and this matter is still currently being handled by the NY District. A decision has not been rendered nor has any determination been made to finality. Therefore, the games will not be played.”

However, NYSAHA USA Hockey District Director Joe Baudo told Channel 2, "It is the within the league's discretion whether to reschedule the games."



Cavaretta, who declined an on camera interview, did not respond to a follow-up email asking her to address this point, or those being raised by Phillips.

