No Drone Zone declared over Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Department of Defense has implemented "specific force protection measures" on how facilities including Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station may counter against drones.

"Although we do not discuss specific force protection measures, DoD personnel retain the right of self-defense," the DoD stated in a press release. Any drone flown over the air spaces is subject to confiscation.

The DoD reminds people that drones must follow Federal Aviation Administration regulations and that any activities outside of FAA rules and guidelines are considered unauthorized activity.

FAA drone guidelines can be found on their website.