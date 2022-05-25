No charges will be filed in shooting death of retired Erie County K-9

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said Haso was shot and killed by the owner of a small farm, who had mistaken the dog for a coyote.

WEST VALLEY, N.Y. — No charges will be filed after a retired Erie County Sheriff's Office K-9 was shot and killed last month after being mistaken for a coyote says the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

8-year-old Haso was the subject of a massive search effort after he went missing in late April and was found dead on April 29 near Ashford Hollow and Route 240 in the Town of West Valley.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation into Haso's death shortly after.

According to Chief of Detectives Captain Jordan Haines, their investigation revealed that Haso was shot by the owner of a small farm who was protecting their animals and had mistaken the dog for a coyote.