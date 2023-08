The top-ranked American cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win in her first match at the US Open.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jessica Pegula is on to the second round at the US Open.

Pegula, the No. 3 seed and top-ranked American in the draw, advanced with straight sets victory over Italian opponent Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-2.

Pegula earned four break points in the match that wound up lasting one hour and 22 minutes.

She advances to face Patricia Maria Tig from Romania in the second round on Wednesday.