Nikola Tesla statue unveiled in downtown Buffalo park

The statue is at the corner of Main and North Division streets, in a pot that will soon be named Nikola Tesla Park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The man who brought electricity to Buffalo more than a century ago now has a monument to his work downtown.

Buffalo leaders were at the corner of Main and North Division streets on Friday to unveil a statue of Nikola Tesla, in a spot that will soon be named Nikola Tesla Park.

In 1896, Tesla used electricity from Niagara Falls to light up Buffalo, marking the first time alternating current electricity was transmitted that far.

Now he's got a very visible reminder of the work he did here.