Nik Wallenda to walk high wire at D'Youville College June 17

Wallenda is scheduled to walk the high wire at D'Youville College's grand opening for their Health Professions Hub on June 17.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nine years after daredevil Nik Wallenda walked a high wire over Niagara Falls, he will return to Western New York.

“Nik takes risks to find the limits of how far a person can go. Likewise, the Hub at D’Youville will push boundaries that drive health education and patient care to astonishing new heights. We are honored to have Nik here to share his energy, courage and passion with our neighbors and campus community,” President Lorrie Clemo commented.

Wallenda said, “I am honored to be part of the opening of this important new addition to the D’Youville campus, and also to the City of Buffalo.”

D'Youvilles new Heath Professions Hub will help address healthcare needs in the region and provide primary care to residents on living on Buffalo's west side. The hub will also give D'Youville students clinical experience.