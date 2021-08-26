Buffalo Funk Fest weekend kicks off Friday

The event will be held on Friday and Saturday, featuring live music, dancing, vendors and more.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — N.I.C.Y.O. Buffalo Funk Fest 2021 is returning to the City of Buffalo this weekend, celebrating the life and music of Rick James.

The event will be held on two separate days, featuring live music, dancing, vendors and more.

The first day of the event will be held Friday, August 27 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue. The second day will take place on Saturday, August 28 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at MLK Park.