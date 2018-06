BUFFALO, N.Y. - One of the biggest names in rap has a date with fans in Buffalo.

Nicki Minaj and guest artist Future will bring the NICKIHNDRXX tour to the KeyBank Center October 2nd.

Minaj recently released her new album "Queen," her first in four years.

Tickets for the show range from $76 to $157 and go on sale Friday, June 15th at 10am at Livenation.com, Tickets.com or by phone at 1-888-223-6000.

