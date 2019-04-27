BUFFALO, N.Y. — The head of the Erie County Republican Party has set his sights on a higher political position.

Nick Langworthy announced Saturday morning that he is running to become the chairman of the New York Republican State Committee.

He made the announcement in a YouTube video, in which he laid out his objectives should he win. He said he wants to recruit more female candidates for public office and reach more young people.

Langworthy was the youngest person of any party to be elected county chairman in the community's history. He was 29 when he became Erie County's GOP chair, a position he has held for the past nine years.

In his video, Langworthy said, "We owe New York Taxpayers two-party government and a Republican Party that can elect candidates that always put the taxpayers first."

He also said, "We will return a winning culture to the Republican Party and for the first time in a generation, really tackle voter registration in our state."

