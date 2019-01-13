SILVER CREEK, N.Y. — With temperatures continuing to dip, the 18th annual Polar Bear Swim in Silver Creek has arrived at the perfect time.

The swim is scheduled to start around 1 p.m. Sunday. The event itself, which includes fantasy blackjack, a large auction, plus food and a full bar, will run until 5 p.m.

"The jump is a challenge for minutes, but it helps people who face a number of challenges daily," said Chautauqua County Chief Executive George Borrello, who will participate for a 15th straight year.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 20s for the event.

Proceeds from the five-hour event will go to a number of charities, including Children's Hospital, the Silver Creek Food Pantry, the Silver Creek Rescue Squad, and the Sunset Bay and Silver Creek fire departments.

Admission to the event is free, but people are asked to bring a non-perishable item to donate to the town's food pantry.