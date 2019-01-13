SILVER CREEK, N.Y. — With temperatures continuing to dip, the 18th annual Polar Bear Swim in Silver Creek arrived at the perfect time.

The event itself, which included a fantasy blackjack, a large auction, plus food and a full bar took place Sunday afternoon.

"The jump is a challenge for minutes, but it helps people who face a number of challenges daily," said Chautauqua County Chief Executive George Borrello, who will participate for a 15th straight year.

Temperatures were in the mid 20s for the event.

Proceeds from the five-hour event will go to a number of charities, including Children's Hospital, the Silver Creek Food Pantry, the Silver Creek Rescue Squad, and the Sunset Bay and Silver Creek fire departments.