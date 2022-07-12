Niawanda Park pavilion dedicated to former City of Tonawanda mayor

The City officially dedicated the newly renamed pavilion at Niawanda Park as the "Pilozzi pavilion."

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Wednesday, a popular pavilion in the City of Tonawanda was renamed to honor one of the city's former officials.

The City officially dedicated the newly renamed pavilion at Niawanda Park as the "Pilozzi pavilion." That's named in honor of former City of Tonawanda Mayor Ronald Pilozzi, who passed away earlier this year.

He served in that role for eight years, from 2006 to 2013 after previously serving as a city councilmember from 1994 to 2001.

Pilozzi helped obtain the money needed to build the year-around pavilion at the west end of the park.

His family was at the dedication ceremony on Wednesday.

"It makes myself and my whole family we're all elated to have this structure named in his honor, he was elated to get this project going and to see this project completed for sure," Pulozzi's son Todd said.