LEWISTON, N.Y. — Niagara University and law enforcement are investigating a ransomware attack affecting school computers.

Niagara University said it "discovered that some of its email servers were encrypted by ransomware," which caused internet issues on Thursday.

Niagara University issued a statement to 2 On Your Side on Thursday:

On Wednesday evening the university discovered that some of its email servers were encrypted by ransomware. University staff are currently working with a third party vendor to understand the nature and scope of the ransomware attack and to ensure that the servers become fully operational as soon as possible.

Law enforcement has been notified and we are cooperating with the investigation.

At this point we have no indication that any personal information has been compromised.

Contrary to reports, Niagara University is not on lock-down.

Some Niagara students had taken to social media to express frustration over the inability to access Wi-Fi and email accounts.

The school's main webpage is also down.

