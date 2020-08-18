Niagara University to release campus equality report

The school formed the Identifying and Dismantling Racial Injustice Task Force back in June.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — On Tuesday morning the President of Niagara University is set to share findings from a report on racial equality on its campus.

This announcement comes after the school formed the Identifying and Dismantling Racial Injustice Task Force back in June. The purpose of the Task Force was to help find ways to make the campus community that denounces racism and creates a culture of inclusivity.

The school's president, Rev. James J. Maher, C.M, and members of the Task Force will review key findings and outline some immediate actions that will be implemented to help move the community forward.