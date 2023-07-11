Niagara University receives grant funding to improve workforce training and job creation

The funding was through the Economic Development Administration.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — New York Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, along with Congressman Brian Higgins announced Tuesday Niagara University will receive $1.3 million in grant funding to help strengthen workforce training and job creation.

The funding was through the Economic Development Administration and will be used to fund the renovation of an older university building into a new state of the art workforce training center that will provide education on data analytics, cybersecurity, supply chain management, and other high-demand fields.

“Niagara University is leading the way to supercharge Western New York’s tech workforce and I am proud to deliver this substantial $1.3 million federal investment to give our workers the skills and resources to secure good-paying jobs building America’s future here in WNY,” said Senator Schumer in a released statement. “This new funding builds on the $1.4 million I secured last year to jumpstart this project to help Niagara University transform an outdated university building into a state of the art workforce training center, to meet the needs of rapidly growing industries across Western NY. Investing in tomorrow’s workforce today is critical to a successful future, and with these federal dollars flowing to our state, Western New York’s future has never looked brighter.”

“It is essential that New York’s workers have the skills and resources needed to secure stable, good-paying jobs in high-demand fields. This funding will help ensure that Niagara University can provide workers with the training and educational opportunities to meet the workforce needs of Western New York. I am proud to announce this funding that will serve as a gateway to new business and continue to build a strong, dynamic workforce in New York State,” said Senator Gillibrand.

“Investing in a more promising future for all Western New Yorkers begins with improving access to career and technical training that supports in-demand jobs,” said Congressman Higgins. “Thanks to federal funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, Niagara University will provide community education opportunities in high-demand fields like Information Technology, Early Childhood Education, and Supply Chain Management at their new Academic Innovation Hub in the City of Niagara Falls. This investment will benefit local employers and job seekers by expanding our skilled workforce, while creating jobs that support the needs of our economy.”

“Building on the momentum happening in Niagara Falls, our vision is to leverage the university’s resources of faculty, staff and students to engage with residents to create opportunities for growth in their own community,” said the Rev. James J. Maher, C.M., president of Niagara University. “Through this funding from the EDA, along with critical federal and state funding, the Academic Innovation Hub takes a major step forward as we align our existing academic programs and initiatives to bring economic, workforce, and social development to the Bridge District of Niagara Falls. I want to thank Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, as well as Congressman Brian Higgins, for their continued support of this project, and the mission of Niagara University.”

The $1.3 million is in addition to the $1.4 million that the lawmakers helped secure for the college to jumpstart the project.

The Academic Innovation Hub, which will be located in Niagara Falls, will serve as a community education space, and allow residents to attend events and community meetings.