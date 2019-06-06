SANBORN, N.Y. — There's a special place designated for veterans at Niagara University.

The school opened up its new veterans lounge Thursday. The lounge has seating, a state of the art TV, computers and food, and serves a thank you to the students who served.

Niagara University leaders say it's about more than just relaxing.

"The purpose of the lounge is to provide that respite for the veterans to escape the noise of the campus and retreat to someplace where they have the cameraderie with their friends, the Esprit de Corps that they had in the service," says Robert Healy, Niagara University Director of Veterans Services.

The lounge is located in DePaul Hall.

WGRZ

WGRZ

WGRZ

WGRZ

WGRZ