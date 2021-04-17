Niagara Square protest calls attention to police shooting deaths

Police say around 40 people gathered in downtown Buffalo to protest the police shooting deaths of Adam Toledo in Chicago and Daunte Wright in Minnesota.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a group of protesters gathered in Niagara Square on Friday evening.

The people there were protesting the police shooting deaths of Adam Toledo in Chicago and Daunte Wright in Minnesota.

Police say around 40 people gathered, and at one point the protest did move throughout the downtown area.

There were no reports of incidents, and the protest broke apart by 8 p.m.

In Chicago, viewers reacted with a mix of outrage and grief to newly released bodycam video that shows a Chicago police officer fatally shoot 13-year-old Adam Toledo less than a second after the boy dropped a handgun, turned toward the officer, and began raising his hands.

In Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, a white former Minnesota police officer recently made her first court appearance in the traffic-stop shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright. Kim Potter appeared alongside her attorney at a brief initial appearance Thursday over Zoom.