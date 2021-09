NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — In Niagara County, the SPCA held a fall festival to help adopt the dogs in the shelter.

There was a bake sale, food, basket raffles, and even a chili cookoff contest and a costume contest during Saturday event, which began at 2 p.m. and ran through 10 p.m. There was also live music from the A-List Band and Pocket Change, as well as a beer and wine cash bar.