Niagara SPCA accepting donations for 'National Make A Dog's Day'

The Niagara County SPCA is asking for donations in honor of the national holiday designed to celebrate dogs across the world.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Tuesday, October 22, is National Make A Dog's Day, a holiday created to celebrate all the amazing canines in our lives.

The Niagara County SPCA is asking the public for donations to help their shelter dogs feel the love while they wait for their forever family. The SPCA is hoping animal lovers will drop off things like toys, treats, new fleece beds, blankets, harnesses and leashes.

"Our shelter dogs have been through so much and as they patiently wait for their forever homes we invite everyone to take this opportunity on 'National Make A Dog's Day' to show them how special we think they are," said Kimberly LaRussa, Director of Community Engagement at Niagara County SPCA.