Niagara Sailing Club hopes to rebuild after fire guts building

The building on East River Road on Grand Island caught fire around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The fire left much of the structure burned and unusable.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The Niagara Sailing Club is hoping to rebuild after its building on East River Road caught fire around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The fire left much of the structure burned and unusable. Photos shared with 2 On Your Side by FBNY, a local firefighter group, showed crews trying to save the structure.

We reached out to the Grand Island Fire Department for more information but they didn't know when it would be available.

Ray Dan-Jumbo, a past commodore of the Niagara Sailing Club, spoke with 2 On Your Side about the fire on Saturday night.

"This is not the type of club where you just pay your dues and some just does the work for you. This is like losing your house," Dan-Jumbo said. "We can rebuild, we can maybe find the money, but you can't replace all those sailing trophies inside. You'll just never get them back. It's just really sad."

Dan-Jumbo added that other clubs around Western New York have reached out to help, and they hope to come up with a plan to operate this summer on the same lot.

Earlier Saturday, the Niagara Sailing Club told 2 On Your Side in a statement that it was devastated by the loss.