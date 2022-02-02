Niagara Refining invests $8 million in equipment

DEPEW, N.Y. — A global company is investing in its Depew metal refinery with an $8 million expansion.
Niagara Refining, which processes tungsten raw materials, plans to create four manufacturing jobs by adding additional equipment and material sources.
“We’re taking advantage of what we do well in Western New York, and that’s taking an old manufacturing site and revitalizing it for the future,” said company president Roger Showalter. “We’re a model somewhat of the types of things we want to see here in Western New York.”
Niagara Refining is 60% owned by Sumitomo Electric Group, a global company based in Japan.
