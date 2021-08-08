Niagara Pride holding backpack and school supplies drive to benefit WNY LGBTQ+ youth

Niagara Pride will be collecting backpacks and school supplies to be donated to LGBTQ+ youth in need throughout the month of August..

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — For the second year in a row, Niagara Pride will be collecting backpacks and school supplies to be donated to LGBTQ+ youth in need throughout the month of August.

Last year, Niagara Pride set a goal of 50 filled backpacks and collected 76.

This year, they hope to collect 150 backpacks, filled with needed supplies like notebooks, binders, pens, markers, face masks, facial tissue, and hand sanitizer.

Niagara Pride will once again be working with the Gay-Straight Alliances at local schools throughout WNY to distribute the items collected.

Donation drop off locations, dates, and times are as follows: