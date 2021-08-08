Niagara Pride holding backpack and school supplies drive to benefit WNY LGBTQ+ youth

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — For the second year in a row, Niagara Pride will be collecting backpacks and school supplies to be donated to LGBTQ+ youth in need throughout the month of August.
Last year, Niagara Pride set a goal of 50 filled backpacks and collected 76.
This year, they hope to collect 150 backpacks, filled with needed supplies like notebooks, binders, pens, markers, face masks, facial tissue, and hand sanitizer.
Niagara Pride will once again be working with the Gay-Straight Alliances at local schools throughout WNY to distribute the items collected.
Donation drop off locations, dates, and times are as follows:
- · Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 11AM to 1PM at Lockkeeper Café (272 East Ave, Lockport, NY) during the Niagara Pride Coffee Klatch Meet Up.
- · Friday, August 13, 2021 from 10AM to 1PM at Hyde Park in Niagara Falls, NY near the Veterans Memorial. Please look for the blue tent with the rainbow Pride flag and our banner at the donation drop off table.
- · Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 10AM to 1PM at The Boulevard Consumer Square (1561-1703 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst, NY). Please look for the blue tent with the rainbow Pride flag and our banner at the donation drop off table.
- · Sunday, August 15, 2021 from 10AM to 1PM at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (140 Rainbow Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY). Please look for the blue tent with the rainbow Pride flag and our banner at the donation drop off table.
- · Friday, August 20, 2021 from 10AM to 1PM on Canal Street in Lockport, NY next to Lake Effect Ice Cream. Please look for the rainbow Pride flag and our banner at the donation drop off table.
- · Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 11AM to 1PM at Spot Coffee (54 Webster St, North Tonawanda, NY) during the Niagara Pride Coffee Klatch Meet Up.