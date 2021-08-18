Niagara Pride launches LGBTQ+ health and community needs survey

The survey will ask about health care, legal needs, housing, safety, and local political representation.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara Pride is launching a survey to hear from LGBTQ+ residents of Niagara County on their community needs.

The survey will ask respondents about their thoughts on healthcare, legal and housing services in the area and for their opinions on their safety in the county. Community members will also be asked about interest in having local political representation for the LGBTQ+ community.

Other organizations have collected data on these topics, but no specific survey has been done on the needs of LGBTQ+ members of the community.

“I think that too often we fail to remember that, although in recent years, the LGBTQ+ community has seen a number of positive advancements in terms of rights, those rights are often on the State level and/or only exist as a result of court cases," Niagara Pride Inc.’s President, Ronald Piaseczny said.

"To date, there is no federal law protecting LGBTQ+ individuals from discrimination in employment, housing, credit/lending, education, public accommodations, etc. And although several businesses have made positive changes in terms of being LGBTQ+ affirming, there may still be practices that alienate the LGBTQ+ community or the LGBTQ+ community is not aware that affirming services exist in Niagara County.”

Niagara Pride will be collecting responses until Saturday, October 2, 2021. The results of the survey will be shared with local community service providers and with the public.