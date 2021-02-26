NFTA Metro will purchase 10 electric buses for $10.1 million

The 10 buses will be delivered in 2022. With this agreement, the NFTA will also be able to buy up to 140 additional buses over the next five years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In 2022, Western New Yorkers will be able to ride to work in NFTA buses with less of a carbon footprint.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority says it will buy 10 electric buses from New Flyer of America for $10.1 million. With this agreement, it will also be able to buy up to 140 additional buses over the next five years.

“The NFTA’s actions to expand the deployment of environmentally friendly busses, with the help of $5 million in federal funding, represents a continued commitment to delivering thoughtful public service. Adding to the NFTA’s clean and green fleet furthers efforts to build a healthier community and world," Congressman Brian Higgins sais.

“The purchase of the buses will help reduce Western New York’s carbon footprint,” NFTA executive director Kim Minkel said. "This is a major step forward for us and a move in alignment with Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s ongoing commitment for statewide clean energy."