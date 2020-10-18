Niagara Frontier Doll Show & Sale taking place for 33rd year

The 33rd annual Doll Show & Sale is Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

AMHERST, N.Y. — An annual tradition is taking place Sunday morning, October 18, as the Niagara Frontier Doll Club hosts the organization's 33rd annual Doll Show & Sale.

The event will feature antique and collectible dolls, bears, miniatures and other similar items. The show is happening at the UB Center for Tomorrow, located on Flint Road in Amherst.

Admission is $5, and a portion of the ticket sales will benefit the Stella Niagara Women's Respite Program and the Matt Urban Center. Masks are required for all guests and vendors. Social distancing guidelines will also be enforced.

The Women's Respite Program was founded in 1989 to provide help to low-income single mothers. The Matt Urban Center provides housing services, senior services, homeless outreach and more.