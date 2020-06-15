ECSO: Niagara Falls woman charged with DWI-Drugs after nearly hitting Erie Co. Sheriff's deputy

Incident happened late Saturday night in the Town of Newstead.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls woman is charged with DWI-Drugs after the car she was driving narrowly missed hitting an Erie County Sheriff's department vehicle.

The incident happened shortly after 11 PM Saturday along Main St. in the Town of Newstead.

The department says a vehicle driven by Savannah Ciocco, 30, crossed over the center line and swerved into the grass to avoid colliding with the on-coming sheriff's vehicle.

Ciocco failed multiple field sobriety tests and a drug recognition expert called to the scene determined she was under the influence of drugs.