NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 30-year-old Niagara Falls woman is being held on $100,000 bail following her arraignment on charges in the death of a baby girl in February.

Samantha Klein was arraigned in Niagara County Court on murder and manslaughter charges for the death of three and a half month old Alaya Foster at a home on North Avenue.

"The Niagara Falls Police Department conducted a five month long investigation in this case," said Niagara Falls Police Superintendent Thomas Licata. "Any time there is a death of a young child it is very hard on detectives. They were able to work through that and do an outstanding job putting this case together. I am very proud of their work."

Klein is due back in court next month.