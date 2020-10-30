Niagara Falls urges residents to use 'caution and common sense' for Halloween

The city says that Halloween will be observed on Saturday from 4 - 7 p.m.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The City of Niagara Falls is urging its' residents to use "caution and common sense" when deciding how to spend the holiday weekend.

The city says that Halloween will be observed on Saturday from 4 - 7 p.m. and asks that residents continue to follow COVID-19 restrictions by practicing social distancing, handwashing and sanitizing protocols, and mask-wearing.

The city says that residents should check out guidelines for lower, moderate, and higher risk activities that the CDC has provided this Halloween season:

Lower Risk Activities:

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them

Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends

Decorating your house, apartment, or living space

Moderate Risk Activities:

Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of your driveway or the edge of a yard)

If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags

Attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are worn, and people can remain more than 6 feet apart

A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more breathable fabric layers that cover the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.

Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is enforced, and people can maintain social distancing

Higher Risk Activities: