Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center launches new virtual tours

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center will soon be offering one of its signature programs virtually.

The Heritage Center announced Wednesday that it will be launching a new virtual “Freedom Conversation” tour program starting this week.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Freedom Conversations were offered on-site twice a day. Now the public will be able to sign up online for a spot on the virtual tour.

The tours are held via Zoom and are about 60 minutes long. Each tour is led by trained facilitators. Participants will be sent the Zoom password upon registration.

“Freedom Conversation tours have always been at the forefront of our mission as a pivotal program that ties our past to our present,” said Chris Bacon, interim director of education at the Heritage Center. “Rooted in the stories of the Underground Railroad in Niagara Falls, these tours spark conversation and offer a space to consider the relationship between race, human rights, and freedom.”

The Heritage Center will be offering two tours per week starting Saturday. The virtual tours will be held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m.

Prices range from $25 per family, $12 per couple or $8 for a single person. For more information or to book your spot on the virtual tour, click here.