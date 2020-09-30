Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center given Travelers' Choice Award

The Center opened in May, 2018 and is located inside the former 1863 U.S. Custom House attached to the Niagara Falls Amtrak station.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A big honor for an important cultural attraction in Niagara Falls that's only been open for a little over two years.

Tripadvisor, an online travel company that researches, reviews and rates different attractions has given the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center a 'Travelers' Choice' award.

Opened in May 2018 after eleven years of planning, the site is located inside the former 1863 U.S. Custom House attached to the Niagara Falls Amtrak station.

Director of Operations, Evan Wright, says he's been moved by the positive feedback the Heritage Center has received from both visitors and Niagara Falls residents. “Our staff prioritizes the visitor experience, so it is incredible to be acknowledged for our great work,” Wright said. “Our visitors drive us to provide engaging tours that leave them with goosebumps while they take in the stories of our past. I always look forward to sharing the museum’s mission of freedom, resistance, and social justice that make our visitors reflect.”

The center is open Thursday-Sunday from 11 AM- 5 PM with COVID-19 protocols in place. Digital tickets are strongly encouraged.

Virtual Freedom Conservation tours are in the works for October. For hours, group tours and admission prices, individuals can visit: niagarafallsundergroundrailroad.org.