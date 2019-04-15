BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three tourists coming back from Niagara Falls are all OK after a plane crashed right in the middle of a neighborhood on Long Island on Sunday night.

The National Transportation Safety Board is looking into the crash, where the plane ran out of fuel after missing the runway in the fog, went through some power lines, then hit the ground just feet away from a home's front door.

The worst injury the three people on board had was a sprained finger.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

New York State purchased 31 properties in the Niagara Falls tourism district

Russell Salvatore celebrates 86th birthday

Lingering questions remain on casino payments due WNY cities