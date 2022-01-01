Niagara Falls teen in stable condition after being struck by vehicle

A city spokesperson said the incident happened at 10:47 p.m. when a 17-year-old boy was crossing Hyde Park Boulevard north of Pine Avenue.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls teen is listed in stable condition after he was struck by a vehicle on Friday night in Niagara Falls.

A city spokesperson said the incident happened at 10:47 p.m. when a 17-year-old boy was crossing Hyde Park Boulevard north of Pine Avenue.

The teen sustained head and arm injuries from the incident. He was taken by ambulance to Children’s Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and is cooperating with the Niagara Falls Police investigation.