Niagara Falls teacher recovering after being injured in incident allegedly involving student

Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie says the incident at Gaskill Preparatory School is under investigation by both the district and police.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A teacher is recovering at home after being injured in an alleged incident involving a student under the age of 16.

Niagara Falls City Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie tells 2 On Your Side it happened Monday morning at Gaskill Prep School on Hyde Park Boulevard. He described the incident as isolated and did not involve any other students.

District officials insisted the teacher go by ambulance to the hospital to be checked out.