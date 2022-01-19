Niagara Falls suspends trash pick-up for rest of the week

The decision will allow crews to continue to clear out snow for alley and street pick-ups.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The City of Niagara Falls and Modern Disposal announced Wednesday that trash pick-up will be suspended for the rest of the week.

Starting this Monday, January 24, trash pick-up will resume on the normal schedule. Residents will be able to put out six bags of household trash in addition to their blue tote through January 28 only.

There will be no bulk trash pick-up for the week of January 24 through January 28. Bulk trash pick-up is set to resume the week of January 31.