Police: 2 men arrive at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center following shooting

Police were called to the area of 19th Street and Ashland Avenue Monday night around 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two people were shot, and one of them is in critical condition following a shooting Monday night in Niagara Falls.

Police were called out to the area of 19th Street and Ashland Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a crime scene, but no victims.

Shortly after, police were told that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center (NFMMC) by a private vehicle. The 35-year-old Niagara Falls man had been shot multiple times. He was stabilized there and transferred to ECMC where he is listed in critical condition.

A second victim arrived at NFMMC in a private vehicle a short time later. He is being treated there for a gunshot wound to his lower leg.