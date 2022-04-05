Police: 2 men arrive at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center following shooting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two people were shot, and one of them is in critical condition following a shooting Monday night in Niagara Falls.
Police were called out to the area of 19th Street and Ashland Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a crime scene, but no victims.
Shortly after, police were told that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center (NFMMC) by a private vehicle. The 35-year-old Niagara Falls man had been shot multiple times. He was stabilized there and transferred to ECMC where he is listed in critical condition.
A second victim arrived at NFMMC in a private vehicle a short time later. He is being treated there for a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
Niagara Falls Police detectives are working to piece together what happened and are asking anyone with information about this incident call its Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.