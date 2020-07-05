NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Police in Niagara Falls say one person is dead following an early morning shooting Thursday.

It happened around 7 a.m. in the 3100 block of 9th St.

The identity of the victim and the circumstances surrounding the incident are not being released at this time.

Stay in touch with Channel 2 News and wgrz.com for updates on this story as it develops.

RELATED: Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office warns of dangerous prank

RELATED: Town of Tonawanda Police investigate body found inside Yorkshire Road home

RELATED: 2 Buffalo men arrested in connection to West Side shooting