Niagara Falls seeking proposals for Gateway District development

The RFP package was released earlier this month and does not have a return date.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The City of Niagara Falls is circulating a request for proposals locally and nationally for projects or investments in and around the Gateway District.

The RFP package was released earlier this month and does not have a return date. That was by design.

"We're being very open-minded," said Tom DeSantis, Niagara Falls' acting director of planning and economic development and Niagara Falls Urban Renewal Agency executive director. "We want to see what's out there."