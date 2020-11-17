Niagara Falls seeking proposals for Gateway District development

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The City of Niagara Falls is circulating a request for proposals locally and nationally for projects or investments in and around the Gateway District.
The RFP package was released earlier this month and does not have a return date. That was by design.
"We're being very open-minded," said Tom DeSantis, Niagara Falls' acting director of planning and economic development and Niagara Falls Urban Renewal Agency executive director. "We want to see what's out there."
To read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First, click here.