NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - The City of Niagara Falls is taking a step in improving their downtown development.

The Niagara Falls Community Development Department announced Wednesday that they are looking for competitive proposals for an operator and programmer for an outdoor ice skating rink.

The rink is projected to go in the municipal parking lot at First Street and Rainbow Boulevard, adjacent to the Niagara Falls Visitor Center.

Proposals are to be submitted to the City of Niagara Falls Community Development Department by October 10 and they will select a developer on or around October 18.

In the proposal, the city states they want the rink to be opened by November 2018.

