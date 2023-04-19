Niagara Falls schools pay tribute to Dr. MLK Jr.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Tuesday night, the Niagara Falls City Schools District honored the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The district held a special celebration with music, poetry, and speeches from students all dedicated to the late civil rights leader.
"The best way to remember is by pointing out people in the community who embody those principles of Dr. King on top of that, we're showing our young people what it looks like and who it looks like to be responsible citizens who promote and live diversity and acceptance," Mark Laurrie, Niagara Falls City Schools Superintendent said.
Awards were also given out at the event to some students and members of the community for their hard work.
