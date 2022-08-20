Niagara Falls welcomes new public safety improvements

The city received more than $57 million in federal funding. Of that total, $11.4 million is being invested into new and improved police and fire equipment.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins and Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino were joined by other city officials Friday to highlight some of the public safety improvements made using funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Niagara Falls received more than $57 million in federal funding from that COVID relief bill. Of that total, $11.4 million is being invested into new and improved police and fire equipment.

"This funding has already allowed for the purchase of new thermal imaging cameras, air pack regulators, and defibrillators for the Niagara Falls Fire Department, as well as new vehicles, portable radios and body cameras for our police officers," Higgins said.