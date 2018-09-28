NIAGARA FALLS, NY – Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster is proposing a budget for next year, which reduces the property tax rate.

However, taxpayers will be facing a new garbage collection fee under the spending plan.

The $106 million dollar budget, which will now go to the City Council for its revue, includes a 13 percent decrease in the property tax rate for residential properties.

The tax rate for commercial properties would decline by nearly 3%, as part of a budget proposal that reduces the amount of revenue from property taxes by $2.5 million.

The garbage fee, however, would raise $3.1 million in revenue for the city.

The budget includes cutting by the police budget by about one million dollars, mostly through the reduction of holiday pay.

Governor Cuomo recently announced the state would send $12.3 million in additional aid to the city, due to the state’s ongoing stalemate with The Seneca Nation of Indians, which has cut off the once lucrative flow of revenue sharing from the Seneca Niagara Casino.

Mayor Paul Dyster will present his 2019 proposed budget to the Niagara Falls City Council Friday at 4.

