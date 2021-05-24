Niagara Falls releases 2021 paving and roadwork schedule

Work starting today on the first ten streets of the season. City will continue to provide updates on its website and Facebook pages.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — It's that time of year again-road work construction season.

The City of Niagara Falls released the first phase of its roadwork and paving schedule Monday.

Work is already underway on Frontier Avenue from 93rd St. to 95th St. Mayor Robert Restaino says these are the first ten streets to be worked on:

· Frontier Avenue: From 93rd Street to 95th Street

· 93rd Street: From Frontier Avenue to dead end at Bergholtz Creek

· 87th Street: From Niagara Falls Boulevard to Bollier Avenue

· 86th Street: From Niagara Falls Boulevard to Bollier Avenue

· 85th Street: From Niagara Falls Boulevard to South Military Road

· Council Street: From Rivershore Drive to Jolliet Avenue

· 84th Street: From Buffalo Avenue to Stephenson Avenue

· 60th Street: From Frontier Avenue to Niagara Falls Boulevard

· North Avenue: From Lockport Street to Hyde Park Boulevard

· Whitney Avenue: From 11th Street to Hyde Park Boulevard

The city will continue to provide updates on scheduling on its website and Facebook pages.