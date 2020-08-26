Niagara Falls rally held in support of U.S. Postal Service

Congressman Brian Higgins was also in attendance and spoke about the importance of the senate taking up the $25 billion postal funding bill that the house approved.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A rally was held Tuesday afternoon in Niagara Falls in support of the U.S. Postal Service.

Several members from the mail carriers union showed up at the post office distribution center on Main Street.

Congressman Brian Higgins was also in attendance and spoke about the importance of the senate taking up the $25 billion postal funding bill that the house approved over the weekend. Higgins said that politics are ruining one of America's most trusted institutions.

"With over 90 percent approval in this nation, it's an institution for 228 years," Higgins said. "It was built on trust, durability, reliability. That's why businesses gravitate to the United States Postal Service to help them manage their businesses in an efficient and effective way."