NYS announces funding for Niagara Falls Public Library repairs

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Public Library will be 1 of 196 public libraries that will receive funding from NYS for construction projects.

The funding totals $34 million, and the Niagara Falls library will be getting $124,901 total from the 2 grants received.

The renovations will include the installation of ADA auditorium seating, and new carpeting to dampen the acoustics in the auditorium at the main branch. They will also be replacing the ADA door opener at the LaSalle library branch location.

They are hoping to begin these renovations in late 2023, or earl 2024.

To learn more about the library visit www.niagarafallspubliclib.org