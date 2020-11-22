Niagara Falls Police vehicle involved in Sunday crash

The police vehicle slid into the rear of a 2009 Ford that was stopped at the light, going west on Buffalo Avenue.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A two-car collision involving a marked Niagara Falls Police sent one person to the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened near the entrance to I-190 at 12:45 p.m. The police vehicle slid into the rear of a 2009 Ford that was stopped at the light, going west on Buffalo Avenue.

The 46-year-old Niagara Falls man initially refused medical attention at the scene. He later changed his mind as was taken by ambulance to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for an evaluation.

The driver of the police vehicle was not injured.