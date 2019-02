BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department has formally sworn-in its new superintendent of police.

Chief Tom Licata was sworn in Tuesday morning to take over from former chief Bryan DalPorto.

Chief Licata says his priorities include stepping up patrols in the downtown and tourism areas.

He also said he's open to cutting back on low-level marijuana offenses, if that move proves to be positive in the city of Buffalo first.

Licata has been with the department for 28 years.