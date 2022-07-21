2 new officers sworn into Niagara Falls Police Department

Applications for the next Niagara Falls Police exam are due by August 3. The police exam itself is September 17.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department swore in two of its newest officers in its council chambers on Thursday.

The city says it is currently fully staffed in its police department because it tries to fill openings as soon as they come up.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino appeared on the 2 On Your side Town Hall on Wednesday evening to discuss the city's upcoming police exam on September 17. He said an important emphasis of the department is to connect with the people it serves.

"We try very hard to stay community connected," Restaino said. "And we do as much as we can to deescalate those situations that might otherwise get out of hand in other communities of Western New York."