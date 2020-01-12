Niagara Falls Police Superintendent Thomas Licata retires

After over three decades serving the Cataract City, leader of the city's police force calls it a career.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The leader of the Niagara Falls Police Department has retired.

Superintendent Thomas Licata, who has led the department the past two years, has called it a career after serving the department for over the past 30 years.

“It has been an incredible opportunity to lead this fine group of law enforcement professionals. I have committed my career to this department and it has been an honor to serve as superintendent," Licata said.

Having seen the department change over the years, Chief Licata noted that, “the effort of the men and women that have served this community over the years of my career is unsurpassed by any other law enforcement department. I am proud of their effort and proud to have been able to serve with them.”

Mayor Robert Restaino thanked Licata for his service, “Chief Licata has served this community as a member of the Niagara Falls Police Department for more than 30 years and his contributions to the department and the community are greatly appreciated.”