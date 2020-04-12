x
Niagara Falls Police searching for homicide suspect

Police are looking for Arion Darrell for the December 1 shooting at 19th St. and Welch Ave.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police and Crime Stoppers WNY are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting.

John Bruso was shot several times while sitting in a parked car on December 1 at near the intersection of 19th St. and Welch Ave. 

Police are looking for Arion Darrell in connection to the crime. Darrell is 18-years-old, black, 5'7", 135 pounds and may be armed with a handgun.

If you know where he might be, you're asked to contact Niagara Falls Police at 286-4547. Crime Stoppers WNY can be reached at 716-867-6161 and is offering a reward of up to $2500 for any information that leads to Darrell's arrest. 

