Niagara Falls Police searching for homicide suspect

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police and Crime Stoppers WNY are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting.
John Bruso was shot several times while sitting in a parked car on December 1 at near the intersection of 19th St. and Welch Ave.
Police are looking for Arion Darrell in connection to the crime. Darrell is 18-years-old, black, 5'7", 135 pounds and may be armed with a handgun.
If you know where he might be, you're asked to contact Niagara Falls Police at 286-4547. Crime Stoppers WNY can be reached at 716-867-6161 and is offering a reward of up to $2500 for any information that leads to Darrell's arrest.