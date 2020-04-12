Niagara Falls Police searching for homicide suspect

Police are looking for Arion Darrell for the December 1 shooting at 19th St. and Welch Ave.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police and Crime Stoppers WNY are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting.

John Bruso was shot several times while sitting in a parked car on December 1 at near the intersection of 19th St. and Welch Ave.

Police are looking for Arion Darrell in connection to the crime. Darrell is 18-years-old, black, 5'7", 135 pounds and may be armed with a handgun.