Niagara Falls Police searching for 73-year-old man with beginning stages of dementia

Police say Dolphus Cole was last seen on Friday, Nov. 5.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 73-year-old man with beginning stages of dementia.

Police say Dolphus Cole was last seen on Friday, Nov. 5.

Cole reportedly went to M&T Bank, located at 750 Main Street in Niagara Falls, in the morning. Police say he withdrew $60 from the bank, then left in an unknown direction.

Cole was reportedly wearing a black and white jacket and was possibly wearing red and black flannel pajama pants.

For the past six months, police believe he may have only been in the Niagara Falls area and does not know many people. Cole is originally from South Carolina, but may have friends in the Buffalo area.